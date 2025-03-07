Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,272.03 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.