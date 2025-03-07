Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

