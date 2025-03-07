Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $499.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.60 and a 200-day moving average of $527.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total transaction of $875,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,499,683. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

