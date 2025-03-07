Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $347.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.