Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

