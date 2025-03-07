Informa (LON:INF) Issues Earnings Results

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Informa had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Informa Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:INF opened at GBX 762 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a one year low of GBX 746.20 ($9.62) and a one year high of GBX 911.60 ($11.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.18.

Get Informa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Informa

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 100,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.41), for a total value of £812,581.36 ($1,047,140.93). 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Informa

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.