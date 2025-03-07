BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 480.30 ($6.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £919.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.01. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 463.20 ($5.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 491.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 507.07.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -486.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,268.04). Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

