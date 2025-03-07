Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) recently:

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/18/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

