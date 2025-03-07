NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) VP Sells $357,453.36 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

