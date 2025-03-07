David C. Lloyd Sells 2,263 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,719.20. This represents a 22.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GEF opened at $56.45 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $7,473,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

