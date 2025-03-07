Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UMC Earnings

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $184,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 30.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

