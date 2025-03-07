National Bank Financial Comments on Cineplex FY2026 Earnings

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

TSE CGX opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.03. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

