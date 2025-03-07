NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $121.14 Average PT from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG opened at $91.07 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,074,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.