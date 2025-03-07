Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $95,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 739,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.