Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

