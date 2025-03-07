Inceptionr LLC Invests $898,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $215.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.24 and a twelve month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.