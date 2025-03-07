Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 637 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $7,072,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $128.91 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.24.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

