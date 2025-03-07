Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,915,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

