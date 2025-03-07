Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of SOXX opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
