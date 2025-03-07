6,969 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Creative Planning grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 397.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in MSA Safety by 11.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 70,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.79 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

