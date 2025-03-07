One Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $461.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.18 and its 200-day moving average is $522.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

