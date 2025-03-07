One Capital Management LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

