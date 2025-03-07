Promus Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 24,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

LRCX opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

