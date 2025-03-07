3,914,160 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,914,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

