Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 19543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
