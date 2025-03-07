Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 19543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

