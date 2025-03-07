Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 73624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.44.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
