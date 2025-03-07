Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Quhuo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

