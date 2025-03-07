Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RMTI. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

