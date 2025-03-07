Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,012,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,033. The trade was a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,914.39. The trade was a 75.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,279 shares of company stock worth $4,031,056 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 4.2 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $790.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

