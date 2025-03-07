Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

