RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,317 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

