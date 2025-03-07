Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NEC)

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.
Nine Entertainment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Nine Entertainment Company Profile
