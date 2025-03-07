Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

