Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $236.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average is $223.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

