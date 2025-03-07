Murray International (LON:MYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11.60 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Murray International had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 90.03%.

Murray International Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.87 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.50 ($3.55).

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

Featured Articles

