Staika (STIK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.09 Million

Staika (STIK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Staika has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Staika token can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00005902 BTC on major exchanges. Staika has a total market capitalization of $209.22 million and $33.09 million worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,938.24 or 0.99904727 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,830.89 or 0.99784144 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Staika Token Profile

Staika’s genesis date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official message board for Staika is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,902.62860579 with 47,006,477.67650579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 5.24377409 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33,241,023.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

