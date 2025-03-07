IDT (NYSE:IDT) Announces Earnings Results

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.
IDT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IDT stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. IDT has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.
IDT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.
Insider Activity at IDT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
