IDT (NYSE:IDT) Announces Earnings Results

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. IDT has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity at IDT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $256,608.50. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDT

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.