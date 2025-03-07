Philip Morris International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $159.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.