Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Director Sells $409,750.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Fuller sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,601.91. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of CTM stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Castellum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castellum by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Castellum by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Read More

