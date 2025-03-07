Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.67 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.