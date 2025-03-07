Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $90,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

