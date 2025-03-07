Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,919 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

