Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.23 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,657,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

