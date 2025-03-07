Barrington Research Weighs in on Gray Television Q1 Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $3.63 on Friday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 214,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.