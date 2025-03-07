VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.95 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.