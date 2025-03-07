Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

COOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NYSE COOK opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.32. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Traeger by 724.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 226,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Traeger by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 217,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Traeger by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 61,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

