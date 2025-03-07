Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $109.15 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

