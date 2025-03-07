Roth Capital Has Bullish Forecast for BYRN FY2025 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Shares of BYRN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

