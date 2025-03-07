Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

HRZN stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $23.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRZN. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other news, Director Michael Balkin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

