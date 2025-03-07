Q1 Earnings Estimate for TEGNA Issued By Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TEGNA by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 184,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

